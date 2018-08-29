Share:

SADIQABAD-Every Pakistani as part of a living nation should participate in tree plantation campaign to drape the country in green. “In Sadiqabad, local philanthropists can play an effective role in speeding up the drive initiated to plant saplings across the tehsil.” These views were expressed by Motorway Police Sector Commander Ch Atta, DSP Hamid Khan, and others during plantation of saplings at Motorway Police Beat 23 and 24 offices as part of the tree plantation campaign launched under the auspices of Pakistan Life Care Foundation [PLCF].

They said that tree plantation was crucial for the development of Pakistan-an agriculture based economy. “Tree plantation is need of the hour to beautify the landscape of the country,” he pointed out, and adding that the saplings being planted under the tree-plantation drive should be looked after until they are grown to trees.

Speaking on the occasion, PLCF chairman Mian Sharif Rashid said that virtue of planting a sapling did not die as the trees not only decrease pollution in environment but they also provide a pleasant atmosphere to the dwellers of earth. He maintained that the PLCF was all set to plant 1,000 saplings across Rahim Yar Khan district especially at hospitals, educational institutions, courts, and at the offices of other state departments i.e. Motorway Police, Wapda, SNGPL, etc.

Motorway Police inspectors-Asim Jalal Ch, Imran Shah, M Rafiq, M Humayun, Rizwan Naqvi, and sub inspectors including Shakeel, Saifur Rehman, and Hasnain were present on the occasion.

WOMAN RAPED; GIRL

FOILS RAPE ATTEMPT

In Bahawalnagar, a married woman was raped while a teenage girl foiled a rape attempt in a separate incident on Tuesday. According to police, a man raped a married woman when she was cutting chaff for cattle in fields at Chak 7 Fordwah, Bakhshan Khan. The woman shouted for help which forced the people nearby to rush for her help. Seeing people coming towards him, the accused identified as Shabbir fled from the scene. The woman was shifted to hospital where doctors confirmed rape with her. Bakhshan Khan police registered a case against him.

Another incident occurred at Mauza Chakoka, Minchanabad where a 16-year-old girl foiled a rape attempt by hurling shouts for help following the entrance of a stranger into the house who immediately overpowered her with bad intention. The girls’ screams were responded as the people nearby gathered at the house which forced the suspect to flee from the scene. Local Panchayat elders prevented the girl’s father to take the case to police on assurance of providing him with justice. Disappointed at Panchayat elders’ partiality, the girl’s father reached Minchanabad police station and got a case registered with police.

Govt flayed for

ignoring farmers

The PTI government was flayed for ignoring local farmers of Sadiqabad, looking at the new rulers for a solution to their long-standing problems.

During a media talk here, Anjuman-e-Kashtakaran Punjab Deputy President Ch M Yaseen alleged that the government was favouring political dynasties of Mianwali Qureshian. He said that the government had appointed its blue-eyed persons from Mianwali Qureshian on important positions who had nothing to do with farmers’ woes. He criticised undemocratic attitude of the PTI leadership, saying that democracy didn’t mean to assign important duties to a political dynasty at provincial and federal level.

“Only the seasoned and loyal party workers can resolve the issues of farmers belonging to Sadiqabad,” they stated. “Contrary to the PTI’s claims, poor farmers do not find any lawmaker anxious about resolving their issues,” he flayed. He maintained that members of local political dynasties had included into provincial and federal cabinets which, ‘what he said’, was injustice to the farming community.