Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Yesterday warned of protest if notification of Hamza Shehbaz as the leader of the opposition was not issued within two days.

The PML-N is still awaiting the Punjab Assembly speaker’s notification regarding appointment of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif as leader of the opposition.

The PML-N moved a requisition to the Punjab Assembly Secretariat on August 25, seeking the notification of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif as the leader of the opposition. The requisition of the PML-N which had strength of 150 MPAs in the provincial house was bearing the signatures of 139 members of the party. The PPP with seven seats in the Punjab Assembly stands aloof in the process about appointment of the leader of the opposition.

The assembly secretariat, however, raised objections to the signatures of 13 members of the total 139 on the requisition and termed the same bogus as they did not match those put on the oath document of the respective members. These members were called for personal appearance while a fresh requisition was also sought to be moved.

The PML-N, through Khawaja Imran Nazir and Khawaja Salman Rafiq, produced most the members whose signatures were considered fake by the secretariat. The PML-N leaders also met Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari to seek his intervention for resolving the issue. The PML-N yesterday awaited the issuance of the notification, but the same was not done.

Talking to media persons, Khawaja Imran Nazir said the notification is being unduly delayed by making the matter of signatures an unnecessary issue. He said the PML-N is a majority party on the opposition side in the Punjab Assembly and has every right to get the leader of the opposition slot. Khawaja Imran Nazir said they visited the speaker again that day, but they received a report that the signatures of all the members of the PML-N will now be checked. He said the signatures to which the objections were raised can be put aside to release the notification of Hamza, but it is not being done. It is because the PTI stole the general elections, he said, adding the PML-N members are with their party and no one will change his loyalties. He said they stood by Nawaz Sharif. He asserted the PML-N will not allow anyone to steal the vote and public mandate.

He also criticised the PTI government over the issue of Okara DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal.