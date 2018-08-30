Share:

Rawalpindi - Police along with Pakistan Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies conducted search operation in various areas of Police Station Civil Line on Wednesday and arrested one suspect, a police spokesman said. Police also seized weapons, bullets and daggers during combing, he said. Sniffer dogs were also used in the search operation.

According to details, officers/officials of Rawalpindi Police and Pak Rangers and other law enforcement agencies conducted joint search operation in street numbers 1,2,3 and 7 of Gulistan Colony and its suburbs to flush out the terrorist and suspects from the sensitive locality. Under supervision of SHO, this operation was conducted while Elite Force commandos, Pakistan Army troops, Pakistan Rangers, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal Squad also participated in it.

They screened 230 houses and checked more than 418 persons, interrogated them and arrested 1suspect besides recovering ammunition, dagger from his possession. The accused was taken to PS Civil Line where a Case has also been registered against him, he said.

He said that the purpose of this search operation is to ensure high vigilance in the city and every effort will be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens. He has also appealed to the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.

Police and Pakistan Army troops also combed several areas in Gawalmandi and its surrounding to purge the locality of suspects and outlaws. As many as 245 houses were checked while 216 persons were interrogated by the police and intelligence agencies.

However, no recovery of illegal ammunition or arrest of suspect was made during the search operation.

A joint search operation was also conducted in Kachi Abadi near graveyard in Westridge. The search operation was led by SHO PS Westridge Muhammad Ali while police officials, female police, intelligence agencies and Quick Respond Force also participated in it. Police checked 107 houses and 25 shops besides grilling 259 persons.