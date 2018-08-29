Share:

SIALKOT-A protest was held as two armed men shot dead a local trader over old enmity in village Kot Karam Bakhash -Motra, Daska tehsil here on Wednesday.

Abdul Majeed (38) was riding a motorcycle when two armed motorcyclists opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. The grieved family told the police that the reason behind the brutal murder was an old enmity.

Motra police have registered a case with no arrest.

Meanwhile, hundreds of the local villagers including heirs staged a demonstration there in front of the offices of Sialkot Deputy Commissioner and Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) at Sialkot Kutchery.

The protesting people placed the dead body of the slain trader and kept the traffic blocked for about one and half hours on various inter-city roads.

They also chanted slogans against police, alleging that the Motra police was reluctant to arrest the accused killers, who were stated to be influential politically.

They demanded early arrest of the killers. Local police officials negotiated with the protesting people and assured them of their early arrest. On the assurance, they dispersed peacefully.

Later, the slain trader was laid to rest in his native graveyard in Daska tehsil. A large number of the people attended his funeral.

RIVER REMAINS CALM

The River Chenab remained calm and cool, as the flood water level continued receding in River Chenab at Head Marala near Sialkot.

According to Sialkot Irrigation Department, the water level dropped to 58402 cusecs in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot after the recent floods in it. The flow of water was 4804 cusecs in River Tavi and 2431 cusecs in River Jammu near Sialkot.

The officials added that as many as 18000 cusecs water was being released in Marala-ravi-Link (M.R.Link) Canal and 13900 cusecs water was also being released in Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) here. Both of these main canals originate from River Chenab at Head Marala.

Van cylinder blast critically hurts five





SIALKOT-Five passengers were injured seriously as a result of the blast of a van cylinder at a local CNG filing station near BRB Canal Bridge Daska city early Wednesday.

The private security guard of the CNG station was filling gas in the cylinder of the van when the gas cylinder exploded with a bang injuring seriously five passengers including Sakeena Bibi, Nasreen Bibi, Razia Bibi, Bashir and Iqbal.

The van was also badly damaged in the explosion. The injured were admitted to Daska Civil Hospital in critical condition.

ELECTROCUTION

A youth Sameer (22) was electrocuted to death after receiving a severe electrical shock at his house in village Ghumanaanwali, Sambrial tehsil.

SUICIDE

An unemployed youth committed suicide by hanging himself with ceiling fan in his house at Sialkot city’s congested Hajipura-Chaar Wali Gali locality. Arslan Anees(19) was depressed due to his prolonged unemployment and the situation forced him to commit suicide. Later, he was laid to rest in his native graveyard, amid sobs and tears. A large number of the people attended his funeral.