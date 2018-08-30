Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday.

The delegation was led by APNS General Secretary Syed Sarmad Ali. During the meeting, discussion was held with regard to solution of problems being faced by the newspaper industry.

According to an official handout, the chief minister told the delegation that provision of relief and facilities to people was his mission. He said less-developed areas will be developed on priority basis and development of developed areas will be continued.

Buzdar said that a new example of public service will be set up by working day and night. “My team is committed and hardworking and we will deliver by the grace of Almighty Allah,” he said, adding that guidance will be taken from media and steps will be taken to solve the problems of the newspaper industry. He said that establishment of journalist academy in Punjab will be reviewed and a close liaison will be maintained with media in future as well. APNS delegation congratulated Sardar Usman Buzdar on assuming the office of chief minister. Speaking on the occasion, Syed Sarmad Ali said he hoped that government-press relations will further improve during chief minister’s tenure.