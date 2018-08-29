Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-Dozens of civil society members on Tuesday organised a rally against the out of order CT scan machine at Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) since long. The rally started from Railway Chowk and concluded at Dua Chowk. The participants were holding banners and placards, and chanting slogans against the administration of SZMCH. They said that CT scan machine was non-functional for last two years.

They said that patients were forced to go to private centres for the purpose and pay heavy fee. They alleged that some senior doctors of Radiology Department are running their private MRI and CT scan centres near SZMCH and refer the patients to their centres.

When contacted, SZMCH spokesperson Allyas Ahmed said that CT scan machine was installed with the amount collected from the funds of medical students. In 2016, its picture tubes were damaged; the parent company Philipps got the tenders for its new picture tubes; and SZMCH deposited Rs16 million for the purpose, he said.

But later the matter was delayed and its files became shuttle cock between the deputy commissioner and secretary health, he said. In July 2018, he added, the CT scan machine became functional but on August 22, 2018 it again stopped working due to fault in some sensors. Now, the company engineers visited it and assured that after replacing its sencors, it would become functional in next four days, he said.