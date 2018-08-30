Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboobuz Zaman chaired an introductory meeting of Revenue Department officers of all over Sindh at Karachi on Wednesday.

Senior member board of revenue, Dr Iqbal Durrani briefed the minister regarding the performance and projects of the revenue department. He said that the board of revenue was established in 1970 under the Board of Revenue Act 1957.

Existing land record system in Sindh is the custodian of three isolated systems; (i) Land record, held by Mukhtiarkar for each of 126 Taluka/Sub-Division), (ii) MAPS, held by directorate of settlement survey and land records Hyderabad and regionally five offices (iii) Registries, carried out by 104 sub-registrar offices. The meeting was informed that all available land record of 29 districts of the province maintained since 1985 has been computerised. Which is about 95 percent of the existing record, remaining five percent includes burnt Dehs and missing record.

Central database is the largest Sindhi language database in the world is centralised database and linked with 27 districts of province (excluding Sujawal and korangi) this database has 15 million pages of record.

Peoples service center of revenue department providing land record of any district from any service center in 15 minutes for Rs150 fees only.

The department also established the call center to address complaints and feedback of people. The helpline 111-267-467 is responding 9:00am to 05:00pm Monday to Friday.

The department has also launched the website for free public access www.sindhzameen.gos.pk the website contains all related information of records including four million land records and an average one million people per year visit the website.

First time in Pakistan Sindh province launched android mobile application for smart phone users to check the land records online. This (Sindh Zameen) application has 10,000+ downloads and user rating is 4.3 out of 5.

Member Board of Revenue for Land Utilisation, Abdul Wahab Soomro informed the meeting that about 60,000 acre land of Sindh government illegally occupied by different departments and criminals which is a serious issue to be resolve on priority basis. The minister ensured his full support to resolve the matter as soon as possible and ask to present the doable suggestion regarding this issue.

He said that we need support and coordination of media entities to portray the remarkable achievements and positive picture of the department so that people of Sindh can get benefits from these services.

“We will launch the awareness and information campaign through different mediums to facilitate the public soon,” minister said.