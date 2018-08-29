LOS ANGELES-Salma Hayek and her husband have renewed their wedding vows.

READ MORE: Chilean environmentalists fight to protect glaciers from mining dust

The 51-year-old star’s significant other Francois-henri Pinault - who she has 10-year-old daughter Valentina with - threw her a surprise ceremony during an island getaway, and she was shocked to see the event all set up, because he had told her she was going for a spa day.

Salma wrote on Instagram: ‘’The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal - it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa!’’

The ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ star - who married Francois-Henri in 2009 - wore a red dress for the renewal ceremony, and the pair even had a one-man band playing at the bash.

Salma posted a picture of their ceremony musician, and added the caption: ‘’There were no mariachi band on the island but my husband found this one man band. (sic)’’

READ MORE: Australian Catholics vow to end child abuse 'cover-ups'

The couple previously tied the knot on Valentine’s Day 2009 (14.02.09) in Paris, and they had a second ceremony in Venice in April 2009, after they started dating in 2006. Last year, Salma admitted the French billionaire completely changed her outlook on marriage. She said: ‘’At the time I met him, I had already decided I didn’t want one of those [a husband].

‘’I had set myself up for a completely different life. I was ready to live on my ranch that is a sanctuary for abused animals. I would come to LA and work a little bit. I was not planning on spending. I had no interest in jewellery or clothes or cars. I had everything I wanted.

‘’Maybe I had a guy here or there. I also thought I couldn’t have children.

‘’Then he [Pinault] came along, swept me off my feet, changed my entire universe and knocked me up.’’

READ MORE: US-Canada NAFTA talks to resume Friday as deadline looms

 

 