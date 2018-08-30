Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former chairman Senate and PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has said that progress and prosperity of the country is directly linked to making the working class economically strong and stable.

Addressing the national labour conference as chief guest here on Wednesday at National Press Club, Rabbani said that whenever there were civil rights and liberties were usurped by dictatorship or by their stooges in the guise of civilian rule the working class came out on roads to restore the democratic order in the country and in the future too only this class have the capability of rising against capitalists who have been exploiting the working class since the creation of this country.

The event which was organised by All Pakistan Workers Confederation (APWC) which was participated by the hundreds of the representatives of affiliated nation-wide trade unions from all the provinces belonging to WAPDA/Electricity, Railways, Telecommunications, Banks, Agriculture, Irrigation, PWD, Chemicals, Textiles, Fertilizers, Engineering, Constructions, Transport, Food Beverage, Mines etc. engaged in the Public and Private Sectors. The moot was presided over by Yousaf Baloch, Chairman of the Confederation. The Veteran Trade Union Leader Khurshid Ahmed General Secretary of the Confederation presented the progress report of the Confederation during the year.

The meeting was also addressed by I.A Rehman Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Rubina Jamil President of APWC, Akbar Ali Khan Additional General Secretary, Abdul Latif Nizamani (Sindh), Ch. Muhammad Anwar (Railways), Hassan Muhammad (PTCL), Ch. Khushi Muhammad Khokhar (Irrigation), Haji Javed (Transport), Haji Muhammad Ramzan Achakzai (Baluchistan), Haji Muhammad Younis (WAPDA), Muhammad Akram Bunda (PTV), Javed Iqbal Baloch (IESCO), Salah ud Din Ayubi (PWD), Gohar Taj (KPK), Jalil Shah, Mehboobur Rehman (Karachi) Niaz Khan and other representatives.

Raza Rabbani called upon the working class and the patriotic forces and all the political parties to strengthen their unity to defeat the terrorism which is a crime against the mankind and make success the struggle of the nation to establish a society based upon equality and fraternity and social-justice and dignity of work and democracy following the principles pronounced by the Father of the Nation who spent his whole life in the service of the nation and devoted all his assets to the nation.He added, our elites keep suppressed the struggling people and do not let them rise.

Addressing on the occasion the labor leaders demanded to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Provincial Chief Ministers to get implemented the election manifesto of their political parties to tackle abject poverty and aggravating unemployment and widening irrational gap between the rich and poor and heavy burden of the trillion of foreign and domestic debts causing heavy burden upon the national exchequer and exploitation of the working class and peasants in the country and need to improve the working conditions of the workers and peasants, poor segments of the society by taxing the feudal lords and crony capitalists and traders and politicians since 80per cent tax payers are wage-earners and get remitted billion of US Dollar deposited by the elites of the nation in foreign banks and get imposed the full taxing of the foreign deposits of rich brought by them at least 20per cent instead of meagre rate of receive from them and adopt National Economic and Self Reliance Policy to raise employment of the youth and working class and ensure Decent Work and provide Social Protection and develop National Industrial and Agricultural and Trade at the earliest.

In a resolution the Conference called upon the Government to raise the wages of the workers employed in the private sectors, industries, trade and banking at least Rs30,000/- per month and pension Rs.15000/- per month alike the employees of the Federal and Provincial Government and public sector entities and get implemented the labor laws through Independent Labor Inspection Machinery in accordance with ILO Convention No.81 ratified by Government of Pakistan since there are only 571 Labour Officers for inspection of the hundreds of thousands of industrial, commercial, enterprises other than agricultural and urged for restoration of the fundamental Trade Union rights of Banking and NADRA and Open Railways Lines and Agricultural Workers in conformity with ILO Convention No.87 & 95 ratified by the Government of Pakistan and get used the One Trillion Sixty Billion rupees collected under Workers Welfare Fund Ordinance, 1971 for providing housing, facilities of marriage and education grants to the children of the workers and bring the contract and temporary and daily wages workers employed in the public and private sectors industries and public utilities including Banks and Media on regular basis in accordance with the provisions of Industrial Commercial (Standing Orders) Ordinance, 1968 and get restored the free medical facilities under Social Security Scheme Ordinance, 1965 to the workers after their superannuation and hold National Tripartite Labor Conference in accordance with ILO Convention No.144 ratified by the Government of Pakistan which had not been held since year 2011 and introduce rural reforms and distribute the state land to landless peasants and abolish the abuse of child and bonded labor and discrimination and harassment against women in the society.