CHINIOT: Two bike-borne robbers were gunned down by unidentified motorists when they intercepted the car to loot its riders here on Wednesday, police said. Police said that two youth, riding a bike, intercepted a car on Haqqania Road here in an attempt to loot the motorists. But unidentified car-riders opened straight fire, killing both the robbers identified as Faisal 17, and Atif 21, on the spot and sped the scene. The bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy and the police registered a case against unknown car riders.