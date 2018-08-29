Share:

SARGODHA-The government distributed motorcycles to women in collaboration with different companies after their training at police lines on Wednesday.

No society could be developed and stabilised without the active role of women, said former MPA Tamkeen Niazi while addressing the participants of the ceremony. She said that now women were coming forward to play their vital role in all the segments of life. She was

She added that the purpose of delivering motorbikes was to make women self-reliance in traveling matter.

Regional coordinator Tilawat Hussain, SP Alyas, DSP Saeedur Rehman SI Malik Ashraf were also present. incharge women commission Qaisra Ismail said that Punjab government had provided help line 1043 to deter domestic torture and protection of women from other persecutions.

Earlier, coordinator SRU Fatima Khalid Khan said that the project was commenced in five district of Punjab and on the whole 3500 females have received training in three years.

In the first term, motorbikes are being delivered to 719 females, she said. She added that 300 women got training in Sargodha and 100 submitted applications for subsidized motorcycle with the price of Rs.24975 and 40 motorcycles have been given in collaboration with Punjab Strategic Reform Unit, Punjab Bank, Transport Department and Honda. She added that 100 percent mark-up would be paid by the government.

During the ceremony keys and ownership certificates have been given to ladies whom later took out women on wheel rally and demonstrated their skill of motorbike driving.