Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday said Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom.

We will continue to highlight the issue till realization of the right to self-determination of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said while addressing a protest demonstrating at the Foreign Office in Islamabad to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris.

Mr. Mahmood said Indian atrocious and illegal steps in the held valley are being strongly condemned at the international level as well. He said Pakistan always talked about a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He said Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom.

Later, a rally, led by the foreign secretary, was also taken out to condemn the Indian brutalities and its illegal occupation of the held valley.

The protestors were carrying banners and placards inscribed with anti-Indian slogans.

They also chanted slogans against India and in the support of innocent people of Occupied Kashmir for the realization of their right to self-determination.