SIALKOT - As many as 334 Tazia, Alam and Zuljinnah processions will be taken out in Sialkot district amid tight security, and they will pass through their traditional routes.

The CCTV cameras have also been installed in and around Imambargahs and on the routes of Muharram processions to ensure security. Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider stated this while reviewing in details the Muharram security arrangements made by the Sialkot district administration to ensure peace and law and order in Sialkot district during Muharram. The meeting was told that as many as 1258 Majaalis would also be held in different parts of Sialkot district during Muharram, in which the Zakireen will highlight the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his family for the cause of Islam at Karbala.

The processions will pass through their old and approved ways in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils. The thousands of the mourners will walk in these processions and to express their grief by wailing and beating their chests and flagellating themselves with hands and knife-fitted chains. The Zakirs, Naat Khwaans and other religious scholars will also highlight the significance of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who laid down their lives for supremacy of