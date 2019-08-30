Share:

Islamabad - The entire nation will observe ‘Kashmir Hour’ today (Friday) to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir for annexation of their territory and unprecedented repression they are being subjected to by Indian armed forces.

The Kashmir Hour will be observed between 1200 to 1230 hours throughout the country with playing of national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Both the anthems will be aired on all TV, FM and radio channels.

In a series of tweets yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the nation to come out today (Friday) to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

He said this will send a clear message to the Kashmiris that the whole Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with them and against Indian fascist policies and her oppression in the occupied valley.

“We must send a strong message to Kashmiris that our nation stands resolutely behind them”, Imran Khan said.

He said the nearly month-long curfew in the occupied territory and the use of force against its population were “all part of the ethnic cleansing agenda of the Modi government and its illegal annexation of IOK”.

He said annexation of occupied Kashmir is illegal. “Attempts by New Delhi to change the demography of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) is a war crime under the Fourth Geneva Convention”, the prime minister added.

Kashmir Day

The Kashmir Hour will be observed in a befitting manner through different activities to be organized by trade unions, corporations, chambers, civil society and people different walks of life to show their solidarity with innocent Kashmiri brothers and sisters of IoK.

Prime Minister and all Chief Ministers along with all parliamentarians will come in front of PM and CM Secretariat buildings or lawns during this time. Masses will remain out of their office buildings, houses, markets, malls and gather in nearby streets in entire country.

There will be special sermons and prayers for Kashmiri people during Jumma

prayers on tomorrow while public rallies will be held across the country.

There will be public awareness messages by prominent figures about Kashmir mobilization campaign on print and electronic media. ‘Kashmir Banay ga Pakistan’ logo will be displayed on TV channels.

Parliamentarians will hold gatherings and rallies in their respective areas against Indian aggression in IoK. Flags, badges and other items depicting Kashmir solidarity will be distributed among people particularly youth and children across the country.

In his address to the nation this week, PM Imran Khan announced the government’s plan to observe Kashmir Hour every Friday from 12:00pm to 12:30pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiris in the wake of India’s move to strip occupied Himalayan region of special status.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that Pakistan will give a “strong message” to the world by expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir on Friday.

On Wednesday, Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-General Asif Ghafoor said that in line with the government’s announcement, the National Anthem and the anthem of Kashmir will be sung, while sirens will blare to mark the Kashmir Hour.

Maj-Gen Ghafoor appealed to the country’s youth to participate in the government’s initiative to observe ‘Kashmir Hour’ every week.