KARACHI - The Board of Directors of BankIslami Pakistan Limited approved the Bank’s financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2019 in meeting held in Karachi.

During half year ended June 30, 2019, the Bank generated operating profit before provisions to the tune of Rs. 1,789m which is 13.7 times higher than numbers reported for the same period last year.

The surge in operating profits was mainly attributable to overall increase in net revenue of the Bank by 63.6% as compared to HY2018.

The cost to income ratio has reduced to 66.8% during HY2019 as compared to 96.3% in HY2018.

Adopting a conservative approach, the Bank has booked accelerated provisions against Islamic Financing and other assets and posted a profit after tax of Rs. 531m for HY 2019 which is over 8 times higher than profit after tax of Rs 65m for HY2018.

Meanwhile, Soneri Bank Limited posted profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 1,633 million and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 975 million for the half year ended 30 June 2019, as compared to Rs. 1,624 million and Rs. 976 million respectively in the same period last year.

EPS for the period was reported at Rs. 0.8844 as against Rs. 0.8853 for the same period last year.

The Board in its 171st meeting held on 28th August 2019, approved the Bank’s condensed interim financial statements for the half year ended 30 June 2019.

The Bank’s net advances portfolio grew by 7.55 percent, to Rs. 200,557 million. Non-performing loans decreased by 5.51 percent from Rs. 11,357 million on 31 December 2018 to Rs. 10,731 million on 30 June 2019; thereby improving the infection ratio from 5.83 percent on 31 December 2018 to 5.16 percent on 30 June 2019.

The Deposit portfolio registered a healthy growth of Rs. 25,391 million or 9.68 percent when compared to 31 December 2018 and ended at Rs. 287,771 million as at 30 June 2019.

Current accounts increased by Rs. 13,547 million during this period, and the Bank’s CASA percentage improved to 64.97 percent. (December 2018: 60.76 percent).

The Board of Directors is confident that the Bank would continue to perform well, amidst a challenging economic environment and meet the expectations of our stakeholders.