LAHORE - The Bank of Punjab, in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan, has launched a tree plantation drive in the city to make environment clean and to minimize the impacts of climate change. Under the drive, BOP will be planting various indigenous tree saplings in the city. The plantation drive’s inauguration ceremony was held at BACHS, Bedian Road, Lahore in which BOP’s Acting President, senior management, staff members and representatives of WWF-Pakistan participated. Khalid S. Tirmizey, BOP’s acting president, inaugurated the plantation drive by planting a tree sapling. While addressing the gathering, Khalid emphasized on the importance of trees in our ecosystem and highlighted the initiatives that arebeing taken by the bank to make the Lahore city green. He added that there is a dire need toinitiate such drives in other cities to reduce the adverse impacts of climate change.