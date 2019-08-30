Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan called on all Pakistanis to participate in ‘Kashmir Hour’, which will be observed today at 12 pm, to send Kashmiris a powerful message of solidarity.

Writing on twitter, PM Imran Khan said: “I want all Pakistanis to come out at12 noon-12.30pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and send the Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir a clear message that the entire Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with them and against Indian fascist oppression, the inhumane 24-day curfew, the daily injuring and killing of Kashmiri civilians, including women & children all part of the ethnic cleansing agenda of the Modi government and its illegal annexation of IoK.”

After the tweet many Pakistan celebrities came out on social media to support the idea of Prime Minister.

Talking to twitter, Humayun Saeed wrote: “Must raise our voice against injustice and violence. We must register of protest in response to PM Khan’s call for Kashmir Hour. Unfortunately, I am not in the country but regardless of where I am, I fully support this initiative.Friday 12pm to participate Stand for Kashmir.” Writing on Twitter, Shezad Roy said, “Let’s respond to PM Imran Khan Call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be with 2500 girls studying at Smb Fatima Jinnah Gov School at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren. On 6 Sep I will visit the family of a Shaheed & will soon visit LOC.” “Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. at 12 pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren,” Shaan Shahid wrote.

“Pakistan our PM has asked us to show support for Kashmir cause everyday. Especially this Friday we all have to assemble from 12 noon to send a reminder to the world that we must not remain silent during human sufferings. Please join me & many others like me to support Kashmir,” said Fakhr-e-Alam.