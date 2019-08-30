Share:

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a grand gathering to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Oct. 1. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver an important speech at the event, said Wang Xiaohui, executive deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, at a press conference held Thursday. A military parade and mass pageantry will be held following the gathering, Wang said. At a grand evening gala in Tian’anmen Square on National Day, Party and state leaders will join the public to watch performances and a fireworks show. Xi will also present the Medals of the Republic, Medals of Friendship and national titles of honor to outstanding individuals at an award ceremony to be held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

On Sept. 30, the country’s Martyrs’ Day, people from various sectors, including Party and state leaders, will present flowers to deceased national heroes at the Monument to the People’s Heroes at Tian’anmen Square.

A National Day reception will be held at the Great Hall of the People and President Xi will give an important speech.

“The 70th anniversary of the PRC is a festival shared by Chinese people of all ethnic groups, which is why the celebrations will highlight the participation of the people,” Wang said.

According to him, more than 100,000 ordinary citizens will take part in the mass pageantry on Oct. 1 and about 60,000 will attend the evening gala on the same day, while about 30,000 members of the public will be invited to observe the gathering and military parade.