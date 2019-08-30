Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Roof of emergency ward of Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas collapsed here on Thursday, however no casualty was reported.

Report said that roof of the emergency ward had been damaged and concerned authorities did not repair it as result during the intermittent rainfall roof of the above ward collapsed, however no employee or citizen was injured.

Panic was spread on the premises of Civil Hospital. Report added that staff of the emergency ward had complained to concerned authorities for dilapidated condition of the roof but to no avail.

Intermittent rainfall continued in the city and other areas of the district causing inundation of low lying areas and main roads here on Thursday.

Report said that intermittent rainfall continued for last two days in the city and other areas and towns of the district.

Rainwater submerged low lying areas, while Chief Municipal Officer Shafique Shah and few officers seen in photo session instead of supervising with sanitary staff to drain out stagnant rainwater. Intermittent rain forced the citizens to remain indoor.

Rainfall also continued in Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Jhuddo, Tando Jan Muhammad, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Jhilori, Sindhri, Hingorno, phuladyyoon, Khaan.