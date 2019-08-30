Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said that the whole nation was united on the Kashmir issue.

The minister said the nation will hold protest today (August 30) against the unilateral steps taken by India in Occupied Kashmir and to express solidarity with their Kashmiris.

Giving a briefing to the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir chaired by Fakhar Imam here, Qureshi said protest will be held each Friday at 12 pm across Pakistan on the suggestion of the parliament.

He said two of the three parties on Kashmir had outrightly rejected the unilateral Indian steps in Occupied Kashmir. He said even in India there were clear gulfs on these steps.

Qureshi said Indian opposition parties were not allowed to witness the situation in Occupied Kashmir and were forcibly

sent back to Delhi from Srinagar Airport.

Appreciating the joint session of the parliament and a unanimous resolution on Kashmir, the Foreign Minister said it showed all parties across the spectrum are united in opposing the illegal steps of India.

Referring to diplomatic efforts to internationalize the Kashmir situation, the Foreign Minister said he wrote letters on First, Sixth and then 13th of this month to the United Nations to apprise the world body of the aggravating human rights situation in the held territory.

He said discussion on Kashmir at the UN Security Council was a great achievement of Pakistan which was held despite India’s hectic efforts to stop it.

He said large protest demonstrations were held in the US, UK, Paris, Berlin and many other European capitals. He said a large demonstration will be held in London on third of next month to draw world attention towards the plight of Kashmiris.

The FM said services of world’s best lawyers are being sought

to devise a course of action

that could strengthen Pakistan’s case in the International Court of Justice.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi made a telephone call to New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and discussed with him gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and the deteriorating security situation in the region.

The foreign minister apprised the New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister that India abolished special status of occupied Kashmir through a unilateral step on 5th August 2019 in contravention to the UN Security Council resolutions on the issue. He said India wants to change demography of occupied Kashmir through repressive tactics.

Qureshi said that the unarmed people of occupied Kashmir had been facing curfew, which has caused shortage of food and medicines there.

He said there was complete blockade of communication means so that the world could not know the facts on ground in occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister said that the reports of the foreign media and international human rights organizations are pointing out at an emerging humanitarian crisis.

Expressing concern over the situation in occupied Kashmir, the New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister said “we are closely observing the situation.”

He said New Zealand was also receiving information about occupied Kashmir from the Kashmiri community in New Zealand, and his country will continue playing its positive role in this regard.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi urged the international community to play its role to get stopped Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir and for maintenance of regional peace and stability.

He said this during his telephonic conversation with his Sri Lankan counterpart Tilak Marapana.

The Foreign Minister said human rights violations were increasing in occupied Kashmir with each passing day and situation is so alarming that the people there are faced with shortages of food and medicines.

He warned that such oppressive tactics on the part of India can destroy the regional peace and stability.

The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister said his country gives importance to bilateral relations with Pakistan and awaits the visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Sri Lanka.

QURESHI BRIEFS AZERI FM

Qureshi also apprised his Azeri counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov of the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).

He underlined that a complete lockdown of millions of Kashmiris had continued, with unabated curfew, the entire Kashmiri leadership incarcerated, all channels of communication including landline telephone, cellular networks and the internet being blocked, and food and medicine shortages being faced by the people.

He underlined the importance of the international community raising its voice to call for the immediate lifting of the curfew and other restrictions and safeguarding the rights of the Kashmiri people.

While appreciating Azerbaijan’s continued support to the Kashmir cause, Qureshi also appreciated Azerbaijan’s role in OIC Contact Group on IOJ&K.

The Azeri FM reiterated Azerbaijan’s consistent position regarding peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute according to the norms and principles of international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.A