It is a kind of honor for me to congratulate the former captain Misbah-Ul-Haq for being appointed as camp commandant at a forthcoming 17-day conditioning camp for Pakistani cricketers. According to a report, the camp has been set up to prepare the players for a competitive and challenging domestic and international cricket season, which is expected to begin with the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy from September 12. I would like to appreciate the decision of PCB to give the opportunity to the most successful captain of Pakistan whose experience will help the cricketers to be ready for any kind of challenge in the future.

As a fan of Pakistani cricket, I believe that this step will be a nice opportunity for the cricketers to develop their skills. Soon a right man will be selected to replace Mickey Arthur as the head coach of Pakistan cricket team. Many fans around the world want to see Misbah-Ul-Haq on the position since we believe he is the right choice.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Absor.