Share:

LAHORE - The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is organising a protest camp outside the Lahore Press Club to mark International Day of the Disappeared today. HRCP’s Honorary Spokesperson IA Rehman will speak briefly at the protest camp. According to July report of Enforced Disappearance Commission, 6, 124 enforced disappearances cases revived up to May 2019, 32 c reported in June alone while 91 were disposed of in June alone and 2, 218 cases are still pending.