A minor child of Tangwani City was drowned into fish pond on Thursday evening.

According to details, the minor identified as Sadiqaan, 6, hailing from Tangwani village Janib Lashari was playing with other kids near her house when suddenly her feet were slipped and she fell into a fish pond and drowned. After being informed about the incident to their parents and relatives, they rushed to spot with local divers and fished out the body. No case was lodged till filling of this report.