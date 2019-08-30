Share:

LAHORE - CEO Club Pakistan and the Management House jointly organised the ‘EIGHTEEN CEO Summit Asia 2019’, Pakistan’s most anticipated corporate event. The conference was attended by Tarek Hamdy CEO, EIGHTEEN and a number of other distinguished professionals who delivered talks on the theme ‘Building Greater Pakistan’. The theme ‘Building Greater Pakistan’ is aimed at involving participants in important discussions around finding ways to contribute to Pakistan’s growth in the business sector, strengthening the economy and addressing the ever-pressing issue of climate change by promoting environmentally-safe practices.