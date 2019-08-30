Share:

The authoritative corporate sector will attract foreign investment and will strengthen exports of the country. Thankfully, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday 8th August said that the government was committed to facilitate the corporate sector in order to attract local and foreign investment. Moreover, locally made products for the purpose of exports can give the country a drastic change which can be possible if local companies are connected. More importantly, Pakistan’s big market with cheap labor and business-friendly environment provide extensive strength for the growth of the corporate sector.

Undoubtedly, if every sector of Pakistan is run well then the country will not suffer anymore. It is hoped that the government will soon charge-up country economy.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.