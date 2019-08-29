Share:

ISLAMABAD Muhammad Farzam Raja clinched the Under-18 singles title after defeating Haris Rauf 7-6(5), 7-6(5) in the final played at Shalimar Club, Rawalpindi.

In the thrilling final, both the youngsters showed their great potential and amazed the spectators till the end. Farzam started the first set well by playing powerful game, but Haris was also up to the mark as they leveled the score 6-6. Both players then held onto their respective serves and the first set was then decided on tie-break which Farzam won 7-6(5). The second was identical to the first one as this time too, Farzam took the set 7-6(5).

Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Senior Vice President Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the players. The tournament was sponsored by Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA). Dilawar lauded the efforts of PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Rao, President Dr Raheel Siddique and especially Secretary Rashid Malik.