LAHORE - A seminar on ‘Sustainable Fashion’ was held at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). The seminar was jointly arranged by Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers Exporters Association and International Apparel Federation. National Incubation Center (NIC) Lahore’s Project Director Faisal Sherjan welcomed the participants, followed by the address of Executive Member of PRGMEA Dr Ayyazu din. A special presentation by Damon Frank Giannoccar, an avid businessman, was also held The seminar was held to create awareness about sustainable and ethical fashion.