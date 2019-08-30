Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy has expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and reiterated that such acts will never change the ground realities and ultimately the Kashmiris will succeed in their just and rightful struggle. The Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at the Naval Headquarters here on Thursday. The conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. Matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy , prevailing security situation and training & welfare of troops were reviewed. Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future projects and plans of Pakistan Navy were also given to the Chief of the Naval Staff. While making an overall appraisal of the prevalent security environment in the wake of the Indian government’s unilateral action to change the status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), the forum expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and reiterated that such acts will never change the ground realities and ultimately the Kashmiris will succeed in their just and rightful struggle. The Naval Chief expressed confidence over operational preparedness of the Navy and said that the maritime situation was being closely monitored to give a befitting response to any misadventure by the enemy. The Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s policies and plans.