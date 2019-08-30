Share:

The federal cabinet approved an agreement from PM Imran Khan. The agreement deals with promoting regional cricket in the country. Special Assistance to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq said after the meeting that special focus will also be on women cricket. Moreover, according to the restructuring plan, six teams will be there; two teams from Punjab, one each from Sindh, Balochistan, KPK and federal areas. I believe this move of our praiseworthy PM can promote Baloch cricketers as well. Baloch cricketers have never been given a chance to play at a higher level despite being well talented. I appreciate the decision of PM and I hope that other authorities will do their work and selection honestly and in the right way.

HAMMAL NAEEM,

Turbat.