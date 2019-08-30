Share:

ISLAMABAD - Government on Thursday withdrew Pakistan Medical and Dental Council ordinance in Senate after opposition disagreed it.

A statement issued by the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said that government has decided to withdraw the PMDC Ordinance from the Senate with a view to introduce an improved law free of conflict of interest, machinations of vested interests and any room for regulatory capture.

These amendments require a deeper reflection so that an improved law is introduced to achieve a higher standard of medical education and practice in the country to restore international and national confidence in the future medical fraternity and practice.

It may be recalled that the PMDC Ordinance was introduced in the Senate by the Government which was deliberated few times in the relevant standing committee of the upper house. Recently, a number of amendments were proposed during meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on NHSRC

Statement said that it is a matter of serious concern that in the past wrong policies of previous governments led to deterioration of standard of medical education and practice in the country.

This has recently been highlighted at various levels including at different international fora bringing a bad name to the country.