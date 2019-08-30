Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab home secretary and the police chief have been ordered by the Lahore High Court to inform it why they have not regularised the services of the ex-servicemen working in the police department. The order was passed on a petition made by 10 employees recruited in the police on contract in 2010. The petitioners said they moved the relevant forums but their grievance was not addressed.

A petition to have the PIA Housing Society elections stayed was rejected by the Lahore High Court on Thursday. The elections are scheduled for Aug 31.The petitioner alleged that the farce of elections is being staged to get some favourites elected. The society’s counsel argued that the candidates have already submitted their papers and that elections are being held according to law and the constitution. He sought dismissal of the petition.