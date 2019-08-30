Share:

KAMALIA - Kashmir has been a long-standing problem between India and Pakistan, and India cannot unilaterally decide the fate of Kashmir.

This was stated by former federal minister Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat at the second death anniversary of ex-minister Khalid Ahmed Khan Kharal here the other day. The anniversary was held at Kharal House, Kamalia. A large number of political and social figures attended the anniversary. Faisal Saleh Hayat said even children of the subcontinent knew that India had occupied Kashmir. He flayed the Pakistani government for not taking any bold step on the Kashmir issue despite India’s attempt to revoke special status of Occupied Kashmir.

He said: “The present government has failed to eradicate inflation and unemployment. Inflation is increasing on a daily basis, and the economy of the country is declining with

every day passing. No relief has been provided to the poor over the past one year. The current government is simply putting all its energies into suppressing the opposition. The process of accountability has also become controversial. Discriminatory actions are being taken by the NAB which are being questioned by people. The NAB should conduct impartial accountability instead of troubling political leaders under government’s pressure.”

Everyone knows India had occupied Kashmir by force

Haidar Ali Khan Kharal, Master Manzoorul Hassan, Engr Abbas Raza, Engr Saddam Hussain, Rana Israr Khan, Ali Khan Kharal, Makhdoom Asad Hayat, and others were present on the occasion. Later, they offered Fateha for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.

SOLIDARITY RALLY

Thousands of teachers and students will take out Kashmir Solidarity Rally in Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot to express complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people in landlocked Occupied Jammu and Kashmiri on Friday. Vice Chancellor Dr Rukhsana Kausar will lead this rally against India’s state terrorism in the held valley.

Profiteers fined

Noorpur Thal Assistant Commissioner Ch Jafir Gujar conducted a raid in the villages of Rahdari, Rangpur Baghoor and adjoining areas.

He imposed fines on the shopkeepers involved in overcharging. Talking to media, the AC said that indiscriminate action would be taken against the hoarders and profiteers. He said crackdown would be continued on profiteers and hoarders.

Man dies in road accident

A man died while other was severely injured in a road accident near Sharaqpur Sharif. According to details, Irfan and Arif were going on a motorcycle. They just reached near Bhoey Wal village when their motorcycle collided with a car. Irfan died on the spot while Arif was seriously injured and shifted to THQ Hospital Sharaqpur from where he was referred to Mayo Hospital, Lahore. Police shifted the body of the deceased to THQ Hospital. They also took the car into custody and arrested the car driver.