Share:

OKARA - Renala Khurd police busted an inter-district gang of rustlers here. The police, after long investigation and hectic efforts, arrested the gang leader Hanif alias Hanifi Dhool of Chak Jagga Baloch, Pakpattan.

He was nabbed along with accomplices, namely Allah Ditta Machhi, Ijaz Machhi, Rashid, M Khan alias Yar, Ramzan alias Dari Machhi, Shabir Machhi, Naseer Arain, Riaz alias Riaji Chotia, Mazhar alias Mazhari, and Khizar. The accused have been involved in stealing cattle heads in different areas of Pakpattan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, and Jhang. The accused were wanted by police of different stations in Punjab.