Saturday | August 31, 2019
Latest
10:37 PM | August 30, 2019
Indian paranoia seeps into the sea
9:40 PM | August 30, 2019
Maleeha Lodhi warns of deepening human catastrophe in Occupied Kashmir
9:21 PM | August 30, 2019
Asifa Bhutto Zardari expresses concerns for her father’s life
7:00 PM | August 30, 2019
Schedule of Bangladesh women's team to Pakistan announced
6:20 PM | August 30, 2019
Coordinated efforts vital to root out menace of drug: Shehryar Afridi
5:23 PM | August 30, 2019
Pakistan to continue support to Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom: Foreign Secretary
4:49 PM | August 30, 2019
Federal govt to expedite early completion of SEZs: Jahangir Tareen
4:17 PM | August 30, 2019
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf
3:29 PM | August 30, 2019
FM Qureshi urges world to hold India accountable for torture of Kashmiris
2:15 PM | August 30, 2019
Senate unanimously passes resolution against Indian atrocities in IOK
1:31 PM | August 30, 2019
Trump personal assistant fired over media leaks
12:32 PM | August 30, 2019
PM Khan vows to stand with Kashmir until its freedom
11:46 AM | August 30, 2019
US must pressure India to end curfew over Kashmir: Asad Majeed
11:40 AM | August 30, 2019
PM Imran apprises Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on situation in Occupied Kashmir
10:49 AM | August 30, 2019
FM Qureshi calls Saudi counterpart to briefs him on Indian atrocities in IOK
10:45 AM | August 30, 2019
PMD forecasts light rain in Karachi today
9:25 AM | August 30, 2019
Pakistan to express solidarity with Kashmiris at 'Kashmir Hour' today
8:29 AM | August 30, 2019
N Korea blames US ‘imperialistic behavior,’ ‘double dealing’ for missile tests
3:21 PM | August 29, 2019
NEPRA asked to hike power tariff by Rs1.93 per unit
2:44 PM | August 29, 2019
PM Imran urges Pakistanis to come out on Friday to observe 'Kashmir Hour'
RELATED NEWS
10:45 AM | August 30, 2019
PMD forecasts light rain in Karachi today
10:40 AM | August 29, 2019
Another spell of heavy rain lashes Karachi
August 29, 2019
Pakistan partially closes Karachi airspace till 31st
2:50 PM | August 28, 2019
MQM, PSP, PTI playing politics over Karachi garbage issue: CM Sindh
Top Stories
2:15 PM | August 30, 2019
Senate unanimously passes resolution against Indian atrocities in IOK
11:40 AM | August 30, 2019
PM Imran apprises Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on situation in Occupied Kashmir
9:25 AM | August 30, 2019
Pakistan to express solidarity with Kashmiris at 'Kashmir Hour' today
2:44 PM | August 29, 2019
PM Imran urges Pakistanis to come out on Friday to observe 'Kashmir Hour'
