LAHORE - A delegation of KP Food Authority visited the Punjab Food Authority headquarters on Thursday, Director General Suhail Khan led the delegation to a meeting with KP Food PFA DG Muhammad Usman. The heads of both authorities have shared their experiences, while Muhammad Usman offered assistance to KP body in ensuring food safety law. They have discussed in detail on PFA Laws, Operations, Laboratory Analysis, Awareness Programs and Training Schools. the authority has briefed the visiting delegates about PFA models, management structure, administrative affairs and progress of PFA. Participants were also informed about the technical aspects and operational strategy of PFA for FBOs, adulterators and unhygienic food points.