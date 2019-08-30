Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi would observe Kashmir Hour on Friday (today) in front of the new Administration Block.

The KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad said that all the deans, chairpersons, teachers, researchers, officers, employees and students would gather at 11:45am and form a chain of human hands to express solidarity with Kashmir.

He further said that chain of human hands would be formed after the national anthem of Pakistan and state anthem of Kashmir. He mentioned that the KU Administration would also observe Kashmir hour as per the instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.