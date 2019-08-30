Share:

The latest monsoon spell to hit Karachi has finally abated, and only light rain is predicted in the metropolis on Friday as the rain system exits into the Arabian Sea, weather authorities said.

The monsoon system that brewed in the Bay of Bengal and lashed Karachi over the past two days has weakened and will exit the city by today afternoon, Director Met Office Karachi Shahid Abbas informed Geo News.

A light spell of rain is expected in the city till Friday afternoon, he said.

Karachi received intermittent showers on Wednesday and Thursday, with around 55 millimetres (mm) of rain recorded at North Karachi, 42mm in Saddar and Jinnah Terminal, and 32mm at Landhi, Kemari and Surjani Town by Thursday morning.

Rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected today at scattered places in Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas divisions, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, D.G Khan, Multan, Hazara, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.