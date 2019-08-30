Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will start registration of over 35,000 seminaries imparting religious education in the country from September 15, 2019.

According to official sources, all seminaries are bound to register themselves with the education ministry as without it no seminary will be allowed to function.

A four-page form has been prepared for the purpose. It could be downloaded from ministry’s website within the next few days. The forms should be submitted to regional offices along with the necessary documents.

Directorate General of Religious Education has already been established in Islamabad. The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has set up 12 centres for registering seminaries.

While regional directorates have also been set up in Karachi, Sukkur, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Loralai, Peshawar, Kohat, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit. All seminaries are required to open their accounts in scheduled banks and make transactions through banks.

Religious seminaries would be required to impart education to their students from class 1 to 5 as per the syllabus prescribed by the National Curriculum Council. The seminary violating code of conduct would be closed.

The government would deploy two to three teachers in each seminary for teaching English, Urdu, Mathematics and Science to the students. Registered seminaries would be allowed to enroll foreign students.