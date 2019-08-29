Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary Rashid Malik has vowed to strengthen nursery of tennis in Punjab as he is working vigorously at grassroots level.

Speaking at the shields and certificates giving ceremony here at Sacred Heart Convent School (SHCS) Lahore, which had the largest participation in the JTI Summer Tennis Camp 2019 at PLTA Courts, Malik said: “We are focusing on the kids of age 5 to 10 in every school of Punjab as we have plans to train and groom the best talent among them in order to provide quality tennis players to the country.

The PLTA Secretary announced to provide free tennis equipment, coaching and training to the students of the school (SHCS). He also lauded the efforts of Principal Sister Martin for promotion of sports. “I am grateful to Sister Martin for sending a great number of her students to JTI Summer Tennis Camp and I hope she will continue to support and promote this game.”

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Sister Martin said: “Besides educating the students in a professional manner, we are also giving due importance to co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. The teachers are training our kids in such a professional way that our students are excelling in different walks of life including sports.” Appreciating the support of PLTA for promotion of tennis in the school, she said: “With the support of PLTA, we are thinking to establish tennis courts at the school, where the students will be trained and groomed by PLTA coaches.”

In the end, Rashid Malik gave away shields and certificates to Principal Sister Martin and Sister Saba while he also appreciated the support of staff including teachers Samina and Zill-e-Huma.

Farzam clinches U-18 singles title

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Muhammad Farzam Raja clinched the Under-18 singles title after defeating Haris Rauf 7-6(5), 7-6(5) in the final played at Shalimar Club, Rawalpindi.

In the thrilling final, both the youngsters showed their great potential and amazed the spectators till the end. Farzam started the first set well by playing powerful game, but Haris was also up to the mark as they leveled the score 6-6. Both players then held onto their respective serves and the first set was then decided on tie-break which Farzam won 7-6(5). The second was identical to the first one as this time too, Farzam took the set 7-6(5).

Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Senior Vice President Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the players. The tournament was sponsored by Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA). Dilawar lauded the efforts of PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Rao, President Dr Raheel Siddique and especially Secretary Rashid Malik.