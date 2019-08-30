Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Maren Morris leads the 2019 CMA Award nominations with six nods. The 29-year-old singer has dominated the list of nominations for the annual Country Music Association Awards - which will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 13 - with the chance to walk away with up to six trophies, thanks to the success of her second album ‘Girl’.

Maren is nominated for Album of the Year for ‘Girl’, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for the album’s title track, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year for ‘All My Favourite People’ featuring Brothers Osborne.

Although she tops the bill with the most nominations, Maren won’t be battling it out for the coveted Entertainer of the Year prize, which this year will see Carrie Underwood as the only female nominee, as she takes on the likes of Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, and Eric Church. Carrie’s Entertainer nomination comes as one of three for the star - who is also hosting the event alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton - who will also be hoping to beat Maren to the Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year gongs.