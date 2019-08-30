Share:

LODHRAN - Model Bazaar Lodhran, constructed with Rs60 million, has failed to bear desired results as 40 out of 107 shops have been closed while the remaining are crying over lack of customers.

During a survey conducted by The Nation, it was found that a year ago former government in Punjab selected the land, which was allocated for the Higher Secondary Block of Lodhran Public School, and established Model Bazaar there. In the month of Ramazan, Model Bazaar was inaugurated where each shop was a rented out at Rs3,520 per month, but the bazaar could not bear desired results.

According to the shopkeepers, the administration does not pay any attention to the advertisement campaign and customer’s trend remains towards Main Bazaar. So, all the shops in vegetable block of the Model Bazaar have been vacated by the shopkeepers.

Some shopkeepers have said that action should be taken against the shopkeepers who are not opening their shops, adding “The bazaar cannot bear expected results with shops remain closed.”

Bazaar was established on school’s land

It is to be noted that apart from spending Rs60 million for the establishment of the bazaar, the government has also appointed a manager, three supervisors, three sweepers and gardeners and seven security guards, and paying them hundreds of thousand each month in salaries. Lodhran deputy commissioner has been paying visits to Model Bazaar for photo sessions only.

When contacted, Manager Model Bazaar Aamir Ali said that advertisement campaign was necessary, but shop allottees would have to cooperate with the administration. “Those who do not open their shops, their allotment will be cancelled soon.”

Adherence to traffic

rules highlighted

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Maryam Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Jahanzeb Nazeer chaired a seminar held to create awareness among people regarding traffic rules.

The seminar was held at Okara Art Council, and it was arranged by District Traffic Police Officer Waseem Akhatar. A large number of people from different walks of life attended it.

The DC said in her address that adherence to traffic rules ensured protection one’s life. “So, it is the duty of everyone to abide by traffic rules.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner Khurram Shehzad, Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin, Motor Vehicle Examiner M Arsalan also attended the seminar.