Share:

ISLAMABAD - A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee under the chair of Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would be held in Karachi on Saturday, August 31 (29, Zulhaj, 1440, Hijri) for sighting the crescent of Muharram-ul-Haram 1441 AH, said an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Talking to APP, he said other members of committee would attend Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees at their respective places. The meeting of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Committee would be held at Ministry of Religious Affairs, near General Post Office (GPO) Islamabad.

All information about the positioning of the crescent could be conveyed to Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Cell No. 0300-9285203 and 0321-2022000; Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director (R&R) on Cell No 0300-6831822 ; Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, Deputy Director (Q) on Cell No 0333-2697051 and Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi on 021-99261412 and 021-99261413.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received.