ISLAMABAD - The government has cancelled both the joint sittings of parliament and National Assembly session, scheduled to be held on Friday and Monday respectively, ostensibly to avoid the opposition’s planned protest on multiple matters.

The President yesterday revoked his order, dated 17th August, for summoning both the National Assembly session and joint session of Parliament.

The President, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of articles 54 of the constitution, has revoked the presidential order dates 17th August for summoning the national assembly and joint session. This development has invited criticism from the opposition parties who considered it unconstitutional and mockery of the parliament. “This government has been making mockery of parliament. They are just avoiding protest of opposition over the illegal appointment of ECP’s members,” said PML-N’s senior MNA Ahsan Iqbal while talking to The Nation.

It was a nice opportunity to celebrate Kashmir solidarity in the parliament on joint session day, he commented, but the government has postponed the session at the eleventh hour. “We (opposition) condemn this sudden order of postponing the joint session of parliament,” he said. Other main opposition parties have also expressed concerns over revoking the scheduled session of parliament. The lawmakers mainly from treasury benches have been asked to observe the ‘Kashmir Hour’ in the respective constituencies to express solidarity with the oppressed people of the occupied region by coming out on streets in the noon on the call of the prime minister.

The President Arif Alvi was to address the joint session of parliament today by properly initiating the second parliamentary year of parliament.