LAHORE - The Nanbai Association Thursday called off strike for an increase in roti price after DC Saleha Saeed assured them of taking up the matter with CM Usman Buzdar. The protesters gave three days to the DC to get the issue resolved. Nanbai Association activists took to the streets against the government for disallowing a hike in roti/naan price.

Vice President Waheed Abassi, while a announcing the protest plan on Wednesday, said: “We waited for two hours to have a meeting with the DC but to no avail. However, the DC turned up at the venue of yesterday’s protest and wooed the protesters. “I will talk to the Punjab chief secretary on the association’s demands,” she said and told the protesters that the government would consider all options and subsidies would be cut off if their demand are accepted.