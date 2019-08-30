Share:

SIALKOT - The overloading of public transport and other vehicles still goes unchecked and unabated across Sialkot district due to the alleged negligence of traffic police.

Earlier, the buses, trucks and tractor trolleys were overloaded with passengers, sand, soil, crushed stones and other materials. Now, the auto rickshaws and loader rickshaws are also involved in this dangerous practice, which can be witnessed on all the main inter-city roads, namely Kashmir Road, Defence Road, Khadim Ali Road, Gohadpur Road, Jail Road, Lorry Adda Sialkot, Jail Road, Railway Road, Hajipura Road, Circular Road and Shahabpura Road.

This overloading can result in any tragedy, mishap and fatal road accidents.

Local traders said the overloading of public transport was also halting the pace of local trade, business and industrial activities as most of the factories were located along these main roads. They added that these overloaded vehicles caused hours-long traffic jams.

Mostly, the buses, vans and auto rickshaws, meant for transportation of the students and factory workers to their schools, colleges and factories, were involved in this nasty practice.

The local social, religious, business, educational and business circles have expressed grave concern over this critical situation. They alleged that the Sialkot traffic police had allegedly turned a bline eye blind towards this situation.

They have urged Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider, and Sialkot DPO Mustansar Feroz to take serious notice of it in larger public interest.