LONDON - Minister for State, Frontier Regions and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has achieved 97 percent prosecution rate on drugs-related crimes which was the highest in the world.

Talking to London-based Pakistani media organisation after a function the other day, Afridi highlighted three achievements of ANF Pakistan, which had been acknowledged even by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNDOC) that his organisation had achieved 97 percent prosecution rate on drugs-related crimes, which was the highest in the world, besides seizing the highest number of drugs in the world.

He recalled that Pakistan had been also declared by UNDOC a poppy free country in 2001.

“PTI government, its leadership or its social media are not taking credit for these three achievements, but the UNDOC has declared and acknowledged these,” he remarked.

The minister regretted that staff strength of ANF across the country was limited to 2,900 personnel only, with only twenty-nine (29) police stations under its control. He said 85 percent drugs were produced in Afghanistan, while out of these 85 percent, fifty percent were being smuggled through our land route.