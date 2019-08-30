Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has categorically said that Pakistan will never backtrack from its principled position on Kashmir dispute under any pressure.

Speaking in the Senate on Thursday on the prevailing situation in Occupied Kashmir, he said Pakistan will never surrender before India. He said the people of Kashmir were not alone as the entire Pakistani nation stands by them. He said that the Indian unilateral actions were not only an attack on Occupied Kashmir but they also have eyes on Pakistan. He said the world must understand that the secular India of Nehru stands buried and today the ideology of RSS is reigning supreme.

Qureshi told the house that Pakistan, supported by China, approached the United Nations and demanded an urgent meeting. “India tried to scuttle it but failed,” he added.

Qureshi said during the meeting with Indian politician Parnab Mukherjee, the Kashmir issue was discussed and added it has had never been India’s internal matter.

“It’s an outstanding issue between India and Pakistan. The issue has been internationalized with the blunder made by Modi. We would now try to find an opportunity from the Mood’s blunder,” he added. The Foreign Minister believed that the Kashmir dispute stands internationalized in the wake of blunder committed by Modi in Occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi termed Indian leadership’s narrative that they find no suitable leadership in Pakistan to discuss Kashmir issue utter non-sense. “Non-sense, absolute non-sense... Modi asks whom to talk with in Pakistan on Kashmir issue,” Qureshi said while rejecting the Indian assertion and added participants of the National Security Committee meeting were on the same page and the country’s leadership was ready to take up Kashmir issue.

He was of the view that with Modi making blunder of revoking article 370 of the Indian constitution and UN calling a meeting, the UN resolutions on Kashmir also got renewed.

Qureshi hoped that other Muslim nations would also support Pakistan’s point of view at the coming UNGA meeting.

Qureshi challenged Indian claim that everything in the Occupied Kashmir was under control, saying if it’s so “Why you have curfew all over Kashmir.” He told the House that Pakistan was mulling various legal options as going to International Court of Justice on Kashmir issue. He said that the UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir after a gap of fifty-four years is a major diplomatic victory of Pakistan. He said this meeting negated the Indian impression that Kashmir is an internal matter of India.

The Foreign Minister said that both Pakistan and Kashmiri people have rejected the 5th August steps of Modi government in Occupied Kashmir as it is contrary to the UN Charter and international laws. He said voices are also being raised inside India against these steps. Fourteen petitions have been filed in the Indian Supreme Court. He said there is lot of pressure on the Indian apex court and it is now a test case for it.

Qureshi told the House that Pakistan has also expanded its diplomatic outreach to sensitize the world community about the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. He said that Prime Minister himself is contacting the world leaders. Today the Prime Minister held telephonic conversation with the Crown Prince of UAE. Earlier, the Prime Minister has had conversation with the Saudi Crown Prince and the French President. The Foreign Minister said that he is also approaching his counterparts in foreign countries. He said that a meeting of Human Rights Council is beginning on the 9th of the next month and he will attend this meeting to expose the fascist face of Modi.

Qureshi said the PM has announced to record protest against Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir for half an hour on Friday (today). He said there would be a message that the nation is united on Kashmir issue. He hoped that Occupied Kashmir will get independence soon. Taking part in discussion on situation in Occupied Kashmir, members from both the sides of the aisle also criticized India for turning Held Kashmir into the world’s largest open air jail.