Share:

NEW YORK - Fashion Parade opened its doors to New York City at Christie’s at its inaugural event in the United States here the other day. The star studded fashion show saw the work of six South Asian designers including Ali Xeeshan, Faiza Samee, Kamiar Rokni, Elan, Delhi Vintage Co and Rabani and Rakha by RAAZ.

Designer Faiza Samee stayed true to the process of hand block printing, and using her innate sense of colour, she created beautiful printed textiles. With modern silhouettes reflecting a strong ethnic base Faiza Samee collection was surely a hit. Ali Xeeshan showcased his collection titled ‘Choke’. The collection was created with eclectic hand-loomed Egyptian cotton. The aim of the collection was to increase understanding of the plastic pollution problem so more sustainable solutions are found and more people and organisations should take action to stop plastic pollution and live plastic-free. Marrying western sensibilities and eastern craftsmanship, Elan collection titled ‘Le Doux Poison’ was meticulously executed with larger than life silhouettes. The collection was a modernist take on traditional aesthetic, destined to create a dramatic presence on the runway. Kamiar Rokni presented ‘conversations’, a collection that draws from visual and decorative elements across cultures, conversing on craft and identity to represent commonality over discord. Speaking about the show, Creator and Event Director for Fashion Parade, Sadia Siddiqui said: “Fashion Parade will change the narrative and perceptions toward fashion designers in South Asia, who are exceptionally talented but not well-known in the West. We are about celebrating diversity.”

Over the last five years, Fashion Parade has represented South Asian fashion in London with events at the Kensington Palace, Saatchi Gallery and Mandarin Oriental. It is a creative platform that celebrates diversity while bridging cross-cultural divides by bringing talented artists into the global limelight as designers and fashion experts collaborates under one creative avenue.