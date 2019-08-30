Share:

The nation will observe ‘Kashmir Hour’ today to express solidarity with the residents of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK) suffering unprecedented atrocities perpetrated by Indian armed forces against them.

The ‘Kashmir Hour’ will be observed between 12pm to 12:30pm throughout the country and the national anthem of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will be played in a show of solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

Both the anthems will be aired on all television and radio channels.

All people and traffic will stand still when the national anthems are played.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has requested all Pakistanis to come out on Friday to show solidarity with Kashmiris, along with all the chief ministers and parliamentarians will be outside the PM and CM Secretariat building during the 'Kashmir Hour'.

Pakistan and AJK flags will be distributed among the public. There will also be special sermons and prayers for Kashmiri people during Jummah prayers countrywide.

There will also be public awareness messages by prominent figures about Kashmir mobilisation campaign on print and electronic media on Friday.

‘Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan’ logo will be displayed on TV channels.

There will be engagement of political leadership including opposition leaders for showing solidarity with Kashmiris through maximum participation for unified message to the international community.

Parliamentarians will hold rallies in their respective areas against Indian aggression in the occupied valley. Flags, badges and other items depicting Kashmir solidarity will be distributed among people particularly youth and children across the country.

The day will be observed in a befitting manner through different activities to be organized by trade unions, corporations, chambers, civil society and people from different walks of life.