Nowadays, it has become extremely difficult for me to take the current parliament of Pakistan seriously.

After all, only some weeks ago 64 members of its upper house, the Senate, had defiantly stood on its floor. They all loudly vowed to remove Sadiq Sanjrani from the Chairman’s Office through voting in favor of a motion of no confidence tabled against him.

Within minutes of pronouncing the rebellious intent, however, not less than fifteen members changed their mind. Stamping the ballot in solitude they rather opted to continue working with him.

Not even one person from among these turncoats has yet shown the courage of coming out in to the open to explain what really led to his or her last minute conversion.

The thick-skinned silence is doubly unbearable if you care remembering that we have not one but two articles in our Constitution, 62 & 63. They make it compulsory for a legislator to stay (Sadiq) truthful and (Amin) righteous, throughout his or her conduct.

The appalling mystery hiding the identity of last-minute turncoats, forced the cynical me to start distrusting all senators who had stood to announce the intention of voting out Sanjrani. The Senate proceedings continue to sound like hypocritical babbling to me.

Yet, the Senate was scheduled to start another of its sessions Thursday evening and I am condemned to run my kitchen by covering its business. Thanks to a heavy load of autosuggestions I finally motivated myself to leave home for the Senate.

What really helped me in the end was acknowledging the fact that a huge number of 51 out of 64 had eventually stood by their commitment. It certainly furnished a respectable and hope-inducing percentage if you consider the prevalence of double talk culture dominating the national discourse in our country. Politics is not designed for saints anyway and the show must go on.

I did not feel disappointed after reaching the Senate; for, at outset of Thursday sitting the combined opposition clearly conveyed to the government that even after protecting Sanjrani, it should not take the upper house of parliament for granted.

Through a resounding voice vote, it rejected the Ordinance that the President of Pakistan had issued around six months ago for running the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

The said organization regulates the health-related services and businesses in Pakistan. Its powers to approve establishment of privately run colleges and universities to impart health education and recognize degrees issued by them are almost phenomenal and dictatorial.

Little wonder, each successive government in our “corruption-hating” country, always seemed obsessed to crowd this outfit with its cronies. The change-pursuing government of the PTI also failed to shun the practice.

Disregarding the parliament, President Arif Alvi took no time to sign an ordinance prepared in apparent haste to regulate business at PMDC. Doing this, he conveniently forgot that before turning to full time politics, he had been running a thriving dental clinic in Karachi. He seemed completely oblivious to the notion of conflict of interest.

After getting the PMDC-regulating Ordinance declared null and void, Ms Sherry Rehman of the PPP delivered a thunderous speech like a victor. Her speech clearly indicated that after enduring the humiliating defeat, when it came to removing Sadiq Sanjrani, the number-strong opposition was now more determined to block the legislative business in the Senate.

The government has to take the vicious resolve of the combined opposition, seriously. Only last week, the cabinet had announced the decision of deleting or diluting some sections of the accountability-related law that empowers NAB to summon businesspersons and bureaucrats to answer questions connected to numerous cases of corruption.

Although in no mood to forget and forgive the alleged “looters and plunderers,” Prime Minister Imran Khan was persuaded to turn soft, when it comes to scanning of businesspersons and bureaucrats. He was made to believe that things remained sluggish on the economic front, essentially because of the fear of NAB.

A peculiar group of powerful businesspersons, mostly from Karachi, are pretending to be extremely keen to invest during the PTI government to create more jobs and bring in foreign investors to produce exportable goods in Pakistan. But they also claim to be having no time to focus on executing their dreams for the fear of NAB.

Some favorite ministers of Imran Khan also keep lamenting that bureaucrats are shying to move files for the fear of accountability.

Even a very experienced minister with established reputation of an irresistible bully, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, complained that frightened bureaucrats were delaying his dream of introducing a fast train, connecting Peshawar to Karachi, with the help of Chinese investment and technology.

With the noble intent of putting the economy on fast track, the Prime Minister has asked his law minister, Farogh Nasim, to soften the NAB-related law on SOS basis. He would surely prefer to manage a quick delivery through introducing a plethora of Ordinances, instead of taking the slow route of legislating through two houses of parliament.

The vicious rejection of the PMDC-regulating Ordinance Thursday by the upper house of parliament will surely force him to think twice.

Lest you forget, the IMF also needs a “law duly passed through the parliament,” to ensure complete autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan. Without passing the desired law, the government can’t ensure smooth execution of the bailout package it had negotiated with the IMF.

But the government is in no mood to concede what may appear as “NRO” or appeasement to the opposition by “pampering” the majority-relishing senators from non-government parties. It seems that our parliament is rather fast heading to a standstill mode.

In the said context, I consider it almost ominous that without a single valid-looking reason the PTI government suddenly decided to cancel the presidential address to joint parliamentary sitting.

President Alvi was scheduled to deliver the customary address after completion of the first parliamentary year of the PTI government at 5 pm Friday. Invitations cards for the ceremonial event had duly been delivered to hundreds of guests, including a large number of Islamabad-based diplomats. Sitting in the Senate press lounge Thursday evening, I heard rumors that the event had been cancelled.

One tried hard to find out the real reason motivating an absurd and embarrassing looking last minute cancellation. The lame sounding excuse I mostly heard claimed that the number-strong opposition remained determined to trigger chaos and bedlam during the presidential address.

The Speaker National Assembly and some ministers desperately kept contacting the opposition leaders to ensure calm and order during the presidential address.

All of them firmly and unanimously told the government that they could not act deferential during the scheduled sitting. To ensure smooth sailing, all the five members of the National Assembly from various opposition parties and groups, currently spending time in jail or in NAB custody, must be brought to the joint sitting after signing of the production orders by the Speaker.

On Friday noon, Prime Minister Imran Khan wants the nation to get out of their homes to express solidarity with 8 million Kashmiris, currently gasping under a lockdown that Modi government had enforced in the occupied Valley since August 5.

The absolute chaos and bedlam during the presidential address on the same day, the PTI handlers of parliamentary business believe, will rather convey it to the world that Pakistan remains a frighteningly polarized country. It cannot even manage a single-day “unanimity” to express solidarity for helpless Kashmiris.

I sincerely believe that the invented excuse has no legs to stand on. It is an insane stretch.

The government and the opposition are viciously divided, no doubt. When it comes to Kashmir, however, no party or political leader can dare to appear as if betraying the national consensus and resolve.